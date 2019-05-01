Donald Pingel

Donald H. Pingel, 84, of Cherokee passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Cherokee Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 29, at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cherokee. Burial was in Afton Township Cemetery at rural Cherokee. Military rights at the graveside by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Boothby Funeral Home at Cherokee was in charge of arrangements. The family request memorials in Don’s name to a fund that is being established in his memory.

Don was born Aug. 12, 1934 at Cherokee, to Harry and Rosena (Roggow) Pingel. He graduated from Aurelia High School in 1953. He was married to Janice Kintigh on Dec. 19, 1959 at Aurelia. Don served in the Iowa National Guard for eight years from 1953-1961.

Don farmed with his family on the family farm in Afton Township his whole life. He was a bus driver for the Aurelia Schools for several years. He had worked at Friesen’s (now Meridian Inc.) in Storm Lake and drove truck hauling hogs for Twin Valley.

Don had been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Afton Township and was currently affiliated with Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cherokee. He was a member of the Cherokee County Fair Board, was a 4-H leader for 30 years, and a member of the Iowa State Rabbit Association. Don raised and showed rabbits and helped kids find rabbits to show at the fair. He taught the kids how to take care of the rabbits and he also enjoyed raising bottle calves.

Don enjoyed bowling, playing cards, roller skating and polka dancing in his younger years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Rosena Pingel; his parents-in-law Robert and Ethel Kintigh; sister LaVonne Smith; brother Ivan Pingel; sister-in-law LuAnn Smith; brother-in-law Robert Smith.

He is survived by his wife Janice of Cherokee; four children: Darla (Todd) Anderson of Alta; Dennis (Kim) Pingel of Cherokee; Dawn Pingel and special friend Jesse of Cherokee; Joni (Aaron) De Vos of Cherokee; seven grandchildren: Amanda Pingel and special friend Bradon of Mankato, Minn.; Mitchell Sangl and special friend Taryn of Brookings, S.D.; Brady Pingel of Meriden; Breeana, Maxwell, Nicole and Gerrit De Vos of Cherokee; three great-grandchildren: Keely Longhenry, Braylon and Ruxon Wall; three brothers: Myron (Joyce) Pingel of Cherokee; Robert (Judy) Pingel of Underwood; Dean (Linda) Pingel of Spencer; brother-in-law Jon Smith of Sac City; sister-in-law Connie Pingel of Latimer; sister-in-law Betty Smith of Cherokee; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.