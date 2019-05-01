LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hundreds of migrants in Mexico have boarded ‘The Beast’ train in an attempt to crash our southern border.

I say clear the tracks all the way to Storm Lake. I like Trump’s idea of dumping migrants in sanctuary cities. SL is in fact a sanctuary city but does not have the guts to officially declare itself one. SL should therefore get the first chance to welcome those migrants into our country.

All aboard!

RICH ANDREWS

Sun City, Ariz.