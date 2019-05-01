Clear the tracks!
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Hundreds of migrants in Mexico have boarded ‘The Beast’ train in an attempt to crash our southern border.
I say clear the tracks all the way to Storm Lake. I like Trump’s idea of dumping migrants in sanctuary cities. SL is in fact a sanctuary city but does not have the guts to officially declare itself one. SL should therefore get the first chance to welcome those migrants into our country.
All aboard!
RICH ANDREWS
Sun City, Ariz.
World News
- Pentagon warns on risk of Chinese submarines in Arctic
- Exclusive: Foreign government leases at Trump World Tower stir more emoluments concerns
- Democrats ramp up pressure on Trump as Pelosi accuses Barr of 'crime'
- Tesla ends 'Spartan diet' and seeks $2.3 billion to fund expansion
- Monstrous rumors stoke hostility to Pakistan's anti-polio drive