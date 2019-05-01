Cecil (Bill) Chindlund

Cecil William (Bill) Chindlund passed peacefully to his heavenly home on April 19, 2019.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 27, at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Bill was born to Leslie (LW) Chindlund and Pearl Gaffey Chindlund on June 1, 1928, in Storm Lake. He was a proud 1946 graduate of Hayes Community School. Shortly after, he wed his faithful lifetime bride, Betty J. Pollard, on July 24, 1949. This union brought forth seven children.

Bill pursued his passion of farming from his youth, alongside his father and grandparents. His interests and talents in machinery also led to designing, refurbishing and dealing in farm and truck equipment. This passion evolved into a long-lasting business of truck and equipment sales, always being a fixture at the Clay County Fair. His love of people and all things agricultural also led him to serve as an active member and board member of Farm Bureau for over 40 years.

When not laboring in the field or shop, Bill, a man who never met a stranger, always enjoyed sharing many jokes and stories with anyone who would listen. He also enjoyed the Albert City Threshermen & Collectors Show, high school basketball, and precious time visiting with family and friends, especially over a good meal and some pie.

Bill and his family were faithful members of Center Grove Evangelical Free Church and later Hope Evangelical Free Church in Storm Lake, growing in his faith throughout the years.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Betty J. Chindlund; children: Alan (Barb) Chindlund of Marshfield, Mo.; Annie Bade of Denver, Colo.; Susan (Craig) Boyd of Storm Lake; Norm Chindlund of Spencer; Jeff (Jean) Chindlund of Storm Lake; Joan (Jeff) Haugen of Cottage Grove, Minn.; and Jennifer (Rod) Hartwig of Panora; 18 grandchildren and 10 spouses; 22 great-children; Bill’s sister Jean Grundmeier of Storm Lake; and his sister and brother-in-law: Jan and Roy Vogel of Bella Vista, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Lois; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Cliff Gibbons; and brother-in-law, Kenny Grundmeier.