Buena Vista needed a sweep of visiting Simpson on Sunday to keep any hopes of a conference tournament berth alive, but the Storm connected on five home runs to defeat the Beavers in the opener 6-2. BVU did bounce back in the nightcap and ended the season on a strong note with a 7-3 victory.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.