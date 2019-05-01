BVRMC honors Life Saver donors

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019
The 15th annual Life Saver donor appreciation dinner program was held April 24 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.
The Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation holds this event to honor and thank those who contributed to the annual Life Saver fund drive. This was an exceptionally successful year with the goal having been surpassed by over 35%.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.