Auditor takes the quiet approach

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Iowa Democrats are flat on their backs, having been rolled hard in the closing of the legislature as progressive reforms of the past half-century continued to unravel. The Two Toms — Vilsack and Harkin — pretty much exited stage left and aren’t coming back. Fearless leader Mike Gronstal was involuntarily retired. The Third Tom — Attorney General Tom Miller — was reined in and put out to pasture by the GOP in its waning hours last week, and announced his retirement over the weekend.

Approaching that leadership vacuum is State Auditor Rob Sand, a Des Moines Democrat who unseated incumbent Auditor Mary Mosiman, an Ames Republican, last November by promising to investigate Medicaid’s costly privatization. But he chooses not to talk about that. He came to Storm Lake on Saturday to speak about his new effort to share cost-saving efficiencies among units of local government.

Sand explained that Iowa law gives his office many authorities, sharing tips on converting to LED lighting and recycling waste streams being among them. But talking about constitutional assaults on the attorney general’s office or politicizing the judicial nomination process are best left to “quiet conversations among reasonable-minded people” behind closed doors, Sand suggested.

He said he does not want to be controversial. He said he really doesn’t believe in political parties.

“I am more collaborative,” said Sand, a former assistant attorney general trained in moderation by no less than Miller, whose collegiality with Governors Branstad and Reynolds earned him nothing but derision from the GOP and ultimately a ban on filing class-action lawsuits out of state (the funds from which mainly contributed to dredging our lake).

Sand certainly was not inclined to talk about Medicaid privatization. Legislators had just thrown an additional $150 million at the remaining two insurance companies running the program for the state. We asked Sand how much the “reform” has cost Iowa taxpayers, and if laws had been violated. He replied that he has opened “multiple investigations” and cannot or will not talk about any of them. He said he is barred by the same law, which gives him so much authority, to tell the public what he intends to do about this plunder of our state treasury. Or, he said, he chooses not to discuss some things for strategic reasons.

He did hold a press conference when United HealthCare pulled out of the state Medicaid system. The auditor explained that he would hold the company to its contract, which calls for a continuum of care and liaison services for clients in transition. “We are trying to reach out to people who have been through hell to tell them that somebody is looking out for them,” Sand said. “I get the frustration.”

Yet, he cannot say how much taking the system private has cost taxpayers or denied service to the elderly, disabled and working poor, or to health care providers. He also cannot say if he is looking into private companies, as federal regulators reportedly are, or just at government performance. He can only say he is looking at the “entire system.” He cannot say if anybody can be held accountable. He did say that Gov. Branstad had the full authority to order the privatization, and that Gov. Reynolds has the authority to maintain it. Sand said that he shared an idea about Medicaid with Reynolds during a recent half-hour meeting. He would not say what it was. He said he will watch to see if she takes him up on it. “I don’t need the credit,” he said.

Sand said he will meet with United HealthCare this week to go over its 287-page contract.

He won office by claiming to be non-partisan. It is hard to argue with that. It worked for Miller, who tried to be governor but couldn’t get there, and ultimately was content to serve Democratic or Republican governors. Sand is young and charming and bright, and is mentioned for marquee races. Many want him to take on Sen. Joni Ernst, and he is frequently forecast as a challenger to Reynolds.

Perhaps his work product will speak for him. He said that his personal contacts helped to make the judicial nomination changes not as bad as they could have been. Meantime, he will keep those quiet conversations to himself as Democrats grope for a leader who can guide them out of the wilderness. His mission in Storm Lake was to express his nature as an optimist, and how local governments might just grab onto this plan to share efficiency ideas and make it into something that really saves some money.

But we still don’t know how much we’re losing on this Medicaid deal.

And nobody really knows who will stand up to the Republicans running Iowa into a far rightward lurch and off the rails.