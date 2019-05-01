Alta-Aurelia girls win quadrangular

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Annika Patton fired a 40 to capture medalist honors and Sydney Stanton was runner-up medalist with a 52 as Alta-Aurelia won a Twin Lakes Conference girls golf quadrangular last Thursday at Lake Creek.
The Warriors finished with a 207 team score. West Bend-Mallard was second with a 307. Pocahontas Area and Storm Lake St. Mary’s were both incomplete.
