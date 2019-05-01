Alta-Aurelia boys second in quad

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Tate Brechwald and Henry Peterson each carded a 47 to help Alta-Aurelia finish second in a Twin Lakes Conference boys golf quadrangular last Thursday at Aurelia.
Pocahontas Area was first with a 177 team score. Alta-Aurelia carded a 191. Storm Lake St. Mary’s was third with a 208 and West Bend-Mallard fourth with a 236.
