Abe Falkena

Abe J. Falkena, 83, of Albert City died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services were held on Friday, April 26, at United Methodist Church in Marathon. Burial was in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Abe Junior Falkena, the son of Abe Sr. and Anna (Van Veldhuizen) Falkena was born on Oct. 3, 1935 at Sioux Center. He lived his youth and received his education in Ireton, graduating from Ireton High School. Abe faithfully served his country in the United States Army at a SP4 (T) from Nov. 4, 1957 until his honorable discharge on Nov. 3, 1959.

Abe was united in marriage to Bonnie Uthe on Feb. 17, 1960 at Sibley, and this union was blessed with four children: Pamela, Jeffrey, Kathryn and Debra. Following their marriage, Abe and Bonnie resided at Inwood for one year and they moved to Ireton where they were engaged in farming for 12 years. In 1972, the Falkena’s came to make their home in the Albert City vicinity and Abe was employed with Benson Industries in the turkey business for 26 years. They moved into Albert City in 1996 where Abe was a self-employed carpenter and fix-it man. He also drove the Rides transportation bus for eight years.

Abe was a member of Marathon United Methodist Church where he had served as a trustee and various other offices. He was very active in the Albert City community having served on the city council, a member of the Vision Committee of the Albert City Mainstreet Program, and a member of the Lion’s Club where he has also had the honor of being a District Governor. Special interests of Abe’s included woodworking, reading and camping.

Abe’s life will always be honored and cherished by his family which include his wife: Bonnie; his children: Pamela (Gary) DeWall of Scranton; Jeffrey (Debra) Falkena of Albert City; Kathryn (Daniel) Josephson of Albert City; and Debra (Steve) Russell of Cambridge; his grandchildren: Ryan and Christopher Murphy, Keri Taylor, Amy Sawvell, Matthew Falkena, Brian Josephson, Becky Josephson, Kayla Nunnery, and Nathan, Anna and Amanda Russell; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Everet (Barb) Falkena of North Platte, Neb. and Andrew Falkena of Lakewood, Colo.; sister Coba Hulshof of Hawarden; sister-in-law Marvella Falkena of Hospers; nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Fred.