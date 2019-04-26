What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools

Monday: Hot dog, bun, baked beans, salad and mixed fruit

Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sub, chips, veggies and peaches

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, broccoli, vegetables and applesauce

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Dinner Date

Monday: Chef’s salad, three bean salad, oranges and roll

Tuesday: Chicken fajita bake, black bean and corn salad, apple slices and orange slices

Wednesday: Chicken and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and berry mix or peach crisp

