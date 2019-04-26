Velma Blake

Velma D. Blake, longtime resident of Schaller, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at her daughter’s home in Austin, Texas on April 5, 2019.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 13, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller. Burial was in Schaller Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hands of Compassion, 840 West Center Street, Rochester, MN 55903.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Becky Stewart of Austin, Texas; Margo Blake of Lubbock, Texas; and Nancy (Chuck) Jones of Columbia, Mo.; her grandchildren: Katie Jane Hogan of Columbia, Mo.; and Thomas Blake Hogan of Kansas City, Mo.; her many nieces and nephews, and her extended family.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents Goldie E. and Osie Belle Ingle; her husband of 61 years, Walter L. Blake; her daughter Krisann Blake, her son-in-law Bill W. Stewart; her brothers: Max and Norma; and sisters: Juanita and Doris.

Velma Darline Ingle was born to Osie and Goldie in Altoona on March 22, 1928. As she grew up, her family lived in various homes in and around Des Moines. After graduating from East High at the age of 17, she worked as a stenographer at the Veterans’ Administration in Des Moines. She married Walter in September, 1948. The next year she left the work force to be at home to raise her four daughters. Then at times she worked for Crouse Cartage Company, Kitten’s Krafts, Jacques Seed Company and Walmart.

Velma was gifted as an artist, quilter, seamstress and a china painter. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and baking. She was a Girl Scout Leader, taught children’s Sunday School, and was involved in community service organizations. A long-time member of Church of Christ in Sac City, she recently enjoyed the fellowship at Brentwood Oaks Church of Christ in Austin, Texas.

Velma was loved and will be remembered for her caring spirit, her hospitality, her hard work ethic and her witty sense of humor.