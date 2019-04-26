TTA Lightning dance team takes first and second place

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
The TTA Lightning Dance Team from The Turn Around Dance and Gymnastics competed at the Addiction Dance Competition in Plymouth, Minn. on April 6.
The duet of Jamie Buddenhagen and Kielee Larson earned a Diamond level score and first place overall.
The team's trio of Jamie, Kielee and McKenzie Wilson earned a platinum level score and second place overall.
The team also joined their sister team from Le Mars, TTA Fire, in a large group dance which earned a Diamond level score and first place overall.
