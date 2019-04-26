FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Local newspapers are basically little machines that spit out healthier democracies.

That’s the conclusion of the Nieman Foundation’s Joshua Benton, who says studies show that strong local newspapers “increase voter turnout, reduce government corruption, make cities financially healthier, make citizens more knowledgeable about politics and more likely to engage with local government… and make elected officials more responsive and efficient.”

The converse is true: as people rely more on social media and less on newspapers for their news, our society is going to hell. If you don’t believe me, just look at the messes we have in Washington and Des Moines.

Studies on the importance of local newspapers have been conducted by such wide ranging institutions as Cleveland State University, University of Texas, University of Illinois and University of Notre Dame.

The Nieman Foundation, affiliated with Harvard University, has its mission to “promote and elevate the standards of journalism.”

“There’s no substitute for print,” writes Andrew Ferguson in The Atlantic magazine. “I unfold the paper, and the world opens up to me as through a parting cloud,” Ferguson writes. Unlike digital news sites, which bombard the reader with obtrusive popup ads and frenetic updates, a newspaper is “pleasingly static, momentarily a settled matter. My news on paper isn’t subject to updating until tomorrow morning.”

People also remember news better if they read it in print. An April 2013 study covered two groups of people who read The New York Times for 20 minutes, one in the print edition and the other on the website. Online readers could recall details from 3.4 stories; print readers could recall 4.2 stories, according to The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer.

Paper outshines digital in the classroom as well. Researchers at Princeton and UCLA found that students who wrote notes on paper remembered more from a classroom lecture than students who typed their thoughts on laptops. Researchers thought that the slower, deliberate nature of writing notes longhand caused students to think more about what they were writing.

We newspapers are doing what we can in the furtherance of democracy.

And for preserving memories, print is unmatched. Bibles that were printed 550 years ago are still available to read, while there probably isn’t a machine in Buena Vista County that can play an eight-track music cartridge from the 1970s.

And when you want to display memories at a high school graduation or memorial service for a loved one, chances are you’ll see newspaper clippings rather than social media screen shots.

No technology can stand the test of time like the printed word.