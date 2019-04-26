Students to participate in BVU’s Scholars Day

Buena Vista University's 15th annual Scholars Day will be held Saturday, April 27 in the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business/Siebens Forum on the campus of BVU. The event provides students from all disciplines an opportunity to present their best original research, scholarly work, artistic creations, and performances, to their peers, professors, and the public.

