Storm Lake girls, boys serve up 5-4 wins over Lakes Conference rival Cherokee

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Storm Lake won the final match in doubles to break a tie as it went on to edge Cherokee 5-4 in a Lakes Conference girls tennis match on Tuesday in Storm Lake.
The Tornadoes’ team of Beaune Thammathai and Yuselin Vazquez prevailed 10-7 at No 3 doubles to break a 4-4 tie and give Storm Lake the dual win.
