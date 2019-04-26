Storm Lake comes up short to Lakes rival Cherokee

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Cherokee won a tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles, and that proved to be the difference as the Braves got past Storm Lake 5-4 in a Lakes Conference girls tennis meet on Tuesday at Cherokee.
Storm Lake won three matches in singles play. Kaying Vang prevailed 10-6 at No. 3 while Yuselin Vazquez won 10-1 at No. 5. Beauna Thammathai was a 10-2 winner at No. 6.
In doubles, Vazquez and Thammathai prevailed 10-8 at No. 3. The pivotal match at No. 1 doubles saw Natalia Garcia and Jenny Almanza come up short 11-9 and 9-7 in the tiebreaker set.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.