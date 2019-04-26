Storm Lake comes up short to Lakes rival Cherokee

Cherokee won a tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles, and that proved to be the difference as the Braves got past Storm Lake 5-4 in a Lakes Conference girls tennis meet on Tuesday at Cherokee.

Storm Lake won three matches in singles play. Kaying Vang prevailed 10-6 at No. 3 while Yuselin Vazquez won 10-1 at No. 5. Beauna Thammathai was a 10-2 winner at No. 6.

In doubles, Vazquez and Thammathai prevailed 10-8 at No. 3. The pivotal match at No. 1 doubles saw Natalia Garcia and Jenny Almanza come up short 11-9 and 9-7 in the tiebreaker set.