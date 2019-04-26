Storm Lake boys, girls serve up wins over Estherville

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Storm Lake won four of the six matches in singles play as it went on to defeat Estherville Lincoln Central 7-2 in a Lakes Conference boys tennis match on Monday at Estherville.
Phuong Hoang won his No. 1 singles match 10-4, as did Jaylen Saengchanpheng 10-3 at No. 2. Wency Navarro prevailed 11-9 at No. 3 and Alex Goodman won 10-1 at No. 6.
In doubles play, Hoang and Saengchanpheng prevailed 10-1 at No. 1. Navarro and Leo Vang won 11-10 at No. 2, while Brady Engelke and Goodman were 10-3 winners at No. 3.
