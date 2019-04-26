State choir

Ridge View choir students traveled to Onawa on April 6 for the 1A State Solo/Ensemble contest. Receiving a “I” rating were Jack Henderson – baritone solo, Adorable Epps – soprano solo, Jill Galvin – soprano solo and Jill Galvin and Anya Kistenmacher – treble duet.

Receiving a “II” rating were Owen Brent for his bass solo and the male quartet of Jack Henderson, Alex Movall, Connor Pickhinke and Ben Todd. Adrian Robinson received a “III” on her soprano solo. Photo by Ridge View School