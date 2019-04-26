St. Mary’s sixth, seventh grade complete DARE program

Storm Lake St. Mary’s School sixth and seventh grade students celebrated their culmination from the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program Wednesday morning through the Storm Lake Public Safety Department. The students completed coursework with School Resource Officer Keegan Svendsen in the past several weeks, learning how to make good choices.

