St. Mary’s girls attend ‘The Road Less Traveled’

Storm Lake St. Mary’s Middle School girls were exposed to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum and careers for women at The Road Less Traveled at Iowa State University. They spent the day on campus learning about the wide variety of opportunities open to them and even worked on hands-on projects. They were escorted by middle school science educator Laura Anderson. Their transportation was provided by St.

