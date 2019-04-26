SL track teams fare well in Unity Christian Relays

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Kenkel helps girls take second place
Emma Kenkel won two individual events to help Storm Lake to a second-place finish in the Unity Christian Relays on Monday in Orange City.
Unity Christian won the meet with 153 points. Storm Lake scored 136.
It was the most points scored by a Storm Lake girls track and field team in quite some time.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.