SL golfers have successful debut

Ethan James fired a 39 to capture medalist honors and help Storm Lake open its boys golf season by winning a Lakes Conference triangular on Tuesday at Estherville.

The Tornadoes carded a 169. Estherville shot a 174 and LeMars a 192.

Tyler Dvergsten and Mark Eddie each golfed a 43 for Storm Lake. Ben Raveling finished with a 44. Fletcher Kucera golfed a 48 and Sam Dvergsten a 66.

Beau Boeckman shot a 58 in the JV meet. Jayran Butler stroked an 80.