BASEBALL

AMERICAN RIVERS CONFERENCE

Team W-L W-L

Coe 19-2 29-3

Luther 12-6 19-15

Dubuque 10-8 20-10-1

Buena Vista 10-8 17-16

Loras 8-10 14-14

Central 9-12 19-13

Nebraska Wesleyan 7-11 9-21

Wartburg 5-13 8-23

Simpson 4-14 12-18

