RV GIRLS WIN RUSS KRAAI RELAYS

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Ridge View claims four first-place finishes
Ridge View finished first in four events to capture the team title in the Russ Kraai Relays on Monday at Holstein.
The Raptors scored 158.5 points to win the meet. Alta-Aurelia was second with 124, Sioux Central sixth with 42 and Storm Lake St. Mary’s eighth with 14.
