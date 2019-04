R.J. Rojas fired a 43 to capture medalist honors and Damon Bartek was runner-up medalist with a 46 as Newell-Fonda defeated Alta-Aurelia in a Twin Lakes Conference boys dual golf meet on Monday at Aurelia.

The Mustangs carded a 183, the Warriors a 199.

