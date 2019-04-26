Red Hats visit museum

The Buena Vista County Historical Society was honored this past Tuesday with a visit from the Schaller Red Hat ladies group. Thanks to Jim Kennedy, president of the board and to Jon Hutchins, vice-president of the board for taking these guests on a tour of the museum. Even as we were preparing for the book sale the ladies seemed to enjoy their tours. Snacks and fellowship ended a fun afternoon.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.