Funeral services for Ray J. Vring, 81, of Alta, will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of Christ in Alta, with Pastor Ben Michaels officiating. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Hanover. Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia is in charge of arrangements.

Ray John Vring was born Jan. 19, 1938 the son of John Dietrich and Edna Marie (Hustedt) Vring at home north of Aurelia in Afton Township, Cherokee County. He attended school in Aurelia and Alta.

On June 22, 1962 Ray was united in marriage to Carolyn Dirks in Jackson, Minn.

Ray was a farmer all of his life. He had a number of side jobs over the years including: delivering the rural Des Moines Register for 24 years and the Storm Lake Advertiser for 11 years, mowing lawns and scooping snow. Ray enjoyed collecting Farmall International memorabilia and was an avid collector of caps. He enjoyed going to parades with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Church of Christ in Alta.

Ray was a survivor of colorectal cancer since 2010. He died of COPD on Sunday, April 14, 2019, with his family at his side at his home in Alta.

Preceding Ray in death were his parents; his wife Carolyn in 1999; one brother, Harry Milton Vring in 1936 in infancy; father-in-law, Harold Dirks; and two sons-in-law: Michael Snedeker and Howard Dowdy.

Survivors include seven children: Mary Dowdy of Aurelia; Judy Snedeker of Storm Lake; John and Kelley Vring of Aurelia; Diane Vring of Alta; Michelle and Scott Gaes of Sergeant Bluff; Stephanie Vring and Michael Schwint of Storm Lake; and JoAnn Foley and Clint DeVore of Storm Lake; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Florence Dirks of Round Rock, Texas; three brothers-in-law: Darold and Janice Dirks of Round Rock, Texas; Bob Dirks of Spencer; and Lynn and Deb Dirks of Alta; one sister-in-law, Barb Lehman of Ruthven; and other relatives and friends.