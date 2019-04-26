Protect our judiciary from undue political influence

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am writing in response to Representative Gary Worthan’s Op Ed, published in the April 5, 2019 edition of The Storm Lake Times. This response is directed to the proposed changes to the judicial nominating process. Interestingly enough, the proposed changes do not affect the judicial nominating process as to how District Court Judges are selected. That process, which is worked so well, is to remain unchanged. The legislature is proposing to change only how Iowa Supreme Court and Iowa Court of Appeals Justices are selected.

Mr. Worthan cites the complaint that too many attorneys are involved in the nominating process (although attorneys will continue to be involved in the nominating process of District Court Judges). As stated by Mr. Worthan, currently half of the State Nominating Commission are individuals appointed by the sitting governor; the other half are attorneys selected by members of the Iowa bar. Attorneys so selected, are not selected on the basis of political philosophy. They are selected based upon their reputation for thoughtfulness, integrity and their knowledge of the law. They are also selected because of their knowledge of prospective judicial candidates’ legal acumen, personal reputation, competence and judicial temperament.

The underlying motivation for changing the state judicial nominating process, is not to return “power to the people.” It is a non-too subtle attempt to insert politics into the process. A number of conservative members of the Iowa legislature are upset about some recent Iowa Supreme Court decisions. One of the more notable rulings concerned the constitutional right of gay individuals to be married. One can disagree with a particular ruling. The courts are not designed to please everyone. There will always be disagreements with rulings. The courts, however, are designed to render justice under the law, to the best of their ability, as the law is then constituted.

Regardless of whether it is a Democratic or Republican controlled legislature, liberal or conservative philosophies should not play a part in how we select our Justices. The Iowa legislature should keep their hands off this process. Let us continue to protect our judiciary from undue political influence.

JIM SCHALL

Storm Lake Attorney