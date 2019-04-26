Police Reports

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Drug paraphernalia
A wanted Storm Lake man with drug paraphernalia was arrested near Chautauqua Park on Monday.
At 7 p.m., an officer observed 37-year-old Thavone Navongsa walking near Chautauqua Park.
Officers found Navongsa, already wanted out of BV County on a warrant for failure to appear, with drug paraphernalia.
Navongsa was jailed on a $600 bond.
