Police Reports

Drug paraphernalia

A wanted Storm Lake man with drug paraphernalia was arrested near Chautauqua Park on Monday.

At 7 p.m., an officer observed 37-year-old Thavone Navongsa walking near Chautauqua Park.

Officers found Navongsa, already wanted out of BV County on a warrant for failure to appear, with drug paraphernalia.

Navongsa was jailed on a $600 bond.