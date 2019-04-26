Police Reports

Teens cited for drinking after SLHS prom

Just hours after the high school prom ended, police cited seven teens for drinking in a West Lake Estates basement.

At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to 700 Prairie Lane in reference to a report of underage drinkers.

Police located seven underage students in the basement in possession of or drinking alcohol.

The following were cited with minor in possession of alcohol:

Jonathon Gonzalez, 18, of Alta