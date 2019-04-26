Police Reports

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Teens cited for drinking after SLHS prom
Just hours after the high school prom ended, police cited seven teens for drinking in a West Lake Estates basement.
At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to 700 Prairie Lane in reference to a report of underage drinkers.
Police located seven underage students in the basement in possession of or drinking alcohol.
The following were cited with minor in possession of alcohol:
Jonathon Gonzalez, 18, of Alta
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.