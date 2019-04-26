Myron Nourse, 72, of Storm Lake died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

No services will be held at this time. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Myron Eugene Nourse, the son of Sawyer and Olive (Mullins) Nourse, was born on Feb. 9, 1947 in Storm Lake.

Myron attended grade school and high school in Storm Lake, graduating in 1965. After high school, Myron attended Buena Vista University where he earned his teaching degree in 1969. Later, he obtained his master’s degree from Drake University in 1987. He had spent his career teaching at various schools around Iowa and South Dakota.

After retiring, Myron enjoyed volunteering at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. The past couple years, Myron especially enjoyed playing cards with other residents while living at Lake Pointe Villa.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Sharon (Tom) Kruchten of Firestone, Colo.; niece, Jennifer (Justin) Bowser; nephew, Chris (Angie) Mallory; great-niece, Ashlyn Mallory and great-nephew, Mason Mallory; and extended family and friends.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents.