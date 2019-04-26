Monty Python’s Spamalot coming up at BVU

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
“I seek the Grail”
Grails hidden around Storm Lake. Find them and win prizes.
Nine “grails” (the SUPPOSED cup used by Christ at the Last Supper) are hidden in businesses/organizations in Storm Lake. This is all part of the fun of “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” presented by Buena Vista University in Schaller Memorial next weekend.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.