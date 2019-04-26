Martinez becomes all-time leading scorer in SL win over WC

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Jose Martinez scored two goals to become the all-time leading scorer in Storm Lake history as No. 3-ranked Storm Lake remained undefeated after a 4-1 win over Western Christian in a Lakes Conference boys soccer game on Tuesday at Hull.
Martinez scored his 75th and 76th career goals, which breaks the record of 75 held by Kevin Duque.
