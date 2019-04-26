Mark Twain Contest

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

After seeing the picture of Mark Twain’s storyteller, Michael Mauldin, it occurred to me that if you line up a picture of Mark Twain beside one of Mauldin, Art Cullen, and one of a long ago former classmate and sometimes contributor to The Times, Jim McDiarmid, it would be fun to see who it is that resembles Mark Twain the most!

ANNABELLE CHINDLUND, ABC

Storm Lake