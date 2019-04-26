Lone bid to resurface parking lot rejected

The Storm Lake City Council rejected a bid to resurface the Michigan Street parking lot because its engineer, Bolton & Menk, believes the city could get a much more competitive bid in the fall.

The city’s lone bidder, Jensen Builders, registered a bid of $484,000, 47% higher than the engineer’s estimate. Josh Pope, a project manager with Bolton & Menk, told the council a “rough construction” season was the reason so few bidders were interested in the project and the city’s lone bid was so high. The council rejected the bid and deferred the bid-letting date to September.