“Let’s Eat!” is the theme of the Fourth Grade Informance (music program) Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. in the Storm Lake elementary gym.

The 180-plus students taught by Brian Gomez, Haley Kohlmeyer, ane Larson, Ashley Magnussen, Kathy Mc Cabe, Ana Phillips, Amanda Stuhr and Jessa Thorn will entertain.