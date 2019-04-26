Published Friday, April 26, 2019
“Let’s Eat!” is the theme of the Fourth Grade Informance (music program) Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. in the Storm Lake elementary gym.
The 180-plus students taught by Brian Gomez, Haley Kohlmeyer, ane Larson, Ashley Magnussen, Kathy Mc Cabe, Ana Phillips, Amanda Stuhr and Jessa Thorn will entertain.
