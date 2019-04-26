Leon Chase

Leon Royce Chase, 79, of rural Meriden passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

A public visitation with family will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 4-7 p.m. at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Burial will be held at a later date.

Leon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife, Susan and his family following a two-year brave battle against cancer.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1939 at home in Meriden to Elmore and Katherine (Bork) Chase. Leon was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County. He graduated from Meriden High School in 1958 then proudly served his country in the United States Marines Corps.

He worked at Modern Heating and Cooling and then gave 22 years to Wilson Foods. As a result of an injury, he was then able to pursue his passion of becoming a gunsmith. He attended Pine Technical & Community College in Pine City, Minn., graduating with a gunsmithing and firearms degree. He owned Liberty Gunsmith for several years before continuing his skill working with Barry Johnson at Highway 3 Guns & Ammo. In addition to gunsmithing, he had a love of reading, wood working, watching baseball or local school athletics and cheering on his special grand-nephew and grand-niece, Ty and Madi Schlichting at whatever events they participated in, who lovingly referred to him as “Buddy.” Leon loved simple pleasures in life such as drives with Susan to visit the Freedom Rocks throughout Iowa.

Leon married Peggy Mason June 28, 1963 and she passed away on May 21, 1981. To this union four children were born: Cheryl, Karla, Chad and Kory. He married Susan Steward on March 12, 1984. This union brought three children: Patti, Keith “Ole” and Tracy to the blended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Peggy; a sister Nadine Weiss; a sister-in-law Connie Chase; and a niece Holly Maher.

Leon is survived by his devoted wife Susan; children: Cheryl (Brent) Broyles of Las Vegas, Nev.; Karla of Orange City; Chad of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Kory (Mercedes) of Vacaville, Calif.; Patti (Dawn) Otis of Corvallis, Ore.; Keith “Ole” (Melissa) Renken of Palmerston, Pa.; Tracy (Jamie) Renken of Cleghorn; his grandchildren: Stacy Broyles, Tiffani (Blake Hofmann) Broyles, Jason Broyles, Makenna and Lily Chase, Erin (Lindsey) Renken, Luke Renken; one great-granddaughter Bailey Hofmann; a brother, Gary (Mary) Chase of Cherokee; Maryann (Denny) Maher of Storm Lake; Sandra (Duane) Fitchett of Storm Lake; Bryan Chase and his special friend Roger Peterson of Cherokee; and brother-in-law, Gary Weiss of Elgin, Ill. Leon will also be fondly remembered by an extended family of several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was loved, is missed and will always be cherished.