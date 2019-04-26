Learning, doing their part for the planet

Students make mayor SL Proud

Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porsch has proclaimed “Storm Lake Proud” a beautification week April 29-May 5, in conjunction with Buena Vista University’s Beaunification Day on April 30.

Porsch said he had been thinking about a community push to clean up Storm Lake ever since he ran for mayor, but after a visit to Storm Lake High School’s advanced ecology class he was inspired by the hands-on projects in progress.