La Voz publisher dies

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Friends are supporting the family of Storm Laker Victor Javier Ayala who passed away April 14. The details of his death are still unknown. Victor was the publisher of La Voz, a Spanish-language publication. A GoFundMe page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/repatriacion-y-vela-victor-ayala
. The money will be used to send Victor’s body to his homeland of Nicaragua.
