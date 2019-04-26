Joy Huegerich, 76, of Sioux Rapids, formerly of Varina, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral mass was held on Wednesday, April 17, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina. Burial was in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in Varina. Mahaney Funeral Home in Fonda was in charge of the arrangements.

Joyie (Birt) Huegerich, the daughter of Bernard Birt and Ramona Monselle, was born on Oct. 20, 1942 at Bagley, Minn.

She graduated in 1961 from Ruthven High School.

She married Ron Huegerich on Oct. 26, 1963 in Varina.

Joy was a wife of a farmer and mother of five. She worked at the Fonda and Newell nursing homes as a cook and dietary supervisor. She was a loving and caring mother who was very devoted to her faith and family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Bob Birt from Ruthven; daughters: Lisa Meyer of Albert City and Lori Huegerich of Sioux Rapids; sons: Mike Huegerich of Marathon; Jim (Val) Huegerich of Laramie, Wyo.; and Tom (Laurie) Huegerich of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren: Jeremy (Katie) Farrell, Kayla Farrell, Lindsey Ricklefs, Meghan Joy Ricklefs, Jaymie Huegerich, Kailey and Carson Huegerich, Amanda Crouse and Shelby Bedford; great-grandchildren: Ava and Jaxon Farrell, Aubrie Huebner, Madison and Weston Crouse; and sister-in-law, Rita Huegerich.

Joy was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry; father, Bernard; husband, Ronald; and mother, Ramona.