James Hamilton Jr.

James R. Hamilton Jr. passed from this life to be with his mother and father, James R. Hamilton and Jean Hamilton on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Jim grew up one of the middle of eight siblings in a chaotic Irish family in Storm Lake. His dad, Bones was the breadwinner, while Jean did everything else.

Of the older siblings, Martha was the good child of the family while Steve and Willis relished picking on Jim when he was young. In the long run, it probably toughened Jim up as much as he needed. In a household that had this many blood relatives and at times an immigrant family from Panama, it was everyone for themselves. There were always animals around including an orphaned horse in the basement nursed from birth, a raccoon, a parrot who swore at everybody, (we always claimed Jim taught him those words) and all manner of dogs, cats, deer, owls and rabbits.

When all the Hamiltons were in their teens, they tended to their father’s horses. They imagined they were raising a future Kentucky Derby winner. Of course, they had to feed them hay in bales. Steve and Willis always plotted to have Jim and Tim in the barn when hay was loaded because it was usually 20 degrees hotter than outside. This is when Jim perfected his profanity and there was always a stream of obscenities from Jim and his brother Tim. It can be noted that he polished that skill throughout his life.

As Jim matured, he learned to survive with his wits because he had to. He was not real big when he and Tim played high school football.

Jim and Tim were close to one another in age and as the two youngest brothers, they had to band together to protect themselves against the two older brothers. Because they were most likely late, there was at least one huge fight between them when Tim and Jim set off in the morning to school. The fight was over certain football equipment. The fighting got so intense their mom released their 120 lb. Doberman pinscher, Arf, to break it up. Tim and Jim both limped away with matching bite marks on their behinds that bound them together forever.

It took time for the older brothers to figure it out, but Jim was always one of the brightest, always thinking things through. An example of how sharp Jim was became apparent to them during one of their many trips to Canada as kids.

Jim was charged by their uncle, Reverend Phillip Hamilton, with carrying the insecticide spray gun. This was important because the flies and mosquitoes were horrific in Canada. One day after a portage, the insecticide gun disappeared. When Reverend Hamilton discovered it missing, Father immediately concluded Jim was the culprit. Father Hamilton admonished Jim, telling him to confess his sins and not cover up his shortcomings and errors. Jim denied that he had misplaced the spray gun but that was not acceptable to the good priest.

Later that night, they heard two things. First, the sound of Father Hamilton in his tent slapping ample bare flesh body parts where the insects were feasting. The next was the whooshing sound made by the spray gun coming from the tent of the real culprit—their Native American guide.

In a rare moment of righteousness indignation, Steve and Willis told Jim to run and tell Father Hamilton that he was wrongly accused and Father should forgive him immediately. However, Jim quickly restrained them saying, “Nah, forgiveness is not what it is cracked up to be and I think I like to hear the sound of the slapping flesh in Reverend Hamilton’s tent.” That was real justice and it gave them quick and healthy respect for Jim’s quick wit.

Jim went on to secure an undergraduate degree at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minn. He got through college in the allotted four years, unheard of at that time. Everyone was going to the six-year plan to have a good time.

After college, Jim lived with most of his siblings in Tucson, Ariz. for a short time. Many a kegger happened at the Hamilton residence on Arroyo Chico in Tucson.

He then moved to Des Moines where he took a job with Hawkeye Security Insurance Company. He rose up the ranks easily.

Along the way, Jim met and married Ginny Lewis. During their 35-year marriage, they were blessed with two children, James R. Hamilton III and William Frank Hamilton of which they are rightfully quite proud. They enjoyed family trips, especially camping in the Black Hills and Colorado. Jim and James always had a TV nearby while enjoying nature, and Jim was often caught by his boys trying to cheat at miniature golf.

Jim coached his boys in various activities. In flag football, Billy and nephew Tony were teammates. The boys were not perfect. One of Billy’s transgressions confirmed that and how eloquent Jim was. Billy and his partner in crime, Tony, were at the Mall of America Camp Snoopy at the age of five or six. All of his aunts and uncles admonished them they could go anywhere but the maze. Of course, they went to the maze. Maggie, Tony’s mother, was distraught over the loss of Tony and Billy. They knew better. When they were discovered in the custody of a camp security guard, they all admonished them how bad they were. However, Jim was the superior wordsmith. His words, ”You could have been kidnapped by Crusty the Clown.” That put the fear of God into them, better than any of the lawyers in the family could do.

Jim worked at Hawkeye-Security Insurance Company in Des Moines for about 35 years and managed their claims litigation department. As usual, a bigger company bought Hawkeye. That was the best thing that ever happened to Hamilton Law Firm. His title, paralegal, is so deficient in describing what he did for the firm. Lawyers see people in the low points in their lives and Jim quickly figured that out. For instance, Jim was so skilled and adept at understanding the predicament of workers filing for unemployment. When Jim did unemployment hearings for clients, he gladly accepted the job even though some would not consider this legally significant. He refused to let the firm charge for that work, which he was very good at because he did not want to take money from people who needed it for food, or other immediate obligation. He was a huge factor in the firm’s practice in Clive.

Late in life, he found a great deal of happiness with his partner, Teri Witter. The two of them were big Hawkeyes and Vikings fans. Teri’s grandchildren were also a source of great happiness for Jim.

Finally, Jim’s own children, Billy and James Hamilton, they loved Jim dearly and he the same. Jim was grateful for the family and friends he has made.

He is survived by his two loving sons, James R. Hamilton III of Minneapolis; William Frank Hamilton of Minneapolis; his partner Teri Witter; her sons and daughter Emily; and Jim’s grandchildren: Anthony Witter and Avrey Witter of West Des Moines; his sisters and brothers: Martha Hamilton (Dick Warwick) of St. Paul, Minn.; Steven and Diane Hamilton of West Des Moines and Storm Lake; Willis C. Hamilton and Juanita Hamilton of Storm Lake; Timothy Paul Hamilton and his fiancé Terri Halsted of Des Moines; Theresa Hamilton Watkins and Andrus Watkins of Vergas, Minn.; Mary Hamilton and spouse Keith Kenny of Schaller; Maggie Hamilton-Beyer and Chip Beyer of Knoxville; many nieces and nephews and friends.

Jim’s sons and Teri request any memorials be directed to Veteran’s Honor Flights in recognition of the service of his father and father-in-law, James R. Hamilton and William Lewis, who served this country honorably and selflessly in World War II.

We, his friends and family, will miss Jim terribly. He was one of a kind and irreplaceable.

God Bless Jim Hamilton.