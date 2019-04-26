It’s about money

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Of course we don’t like to report that Storm Lake’s graduation rate is slipping, down 3%. We don’t like hearing about test scores that much, either, because we usually don’t stack up that well given our demographics. So we don’t put too much stock in how our system is performing vis a vis this statistic or that statistic. The Storm Lake School Board is doing everything it can to promote graduation, competence in a technological world, good language skills and on and on. Our children go on to do great things.

Storm Lake has unique challenges. The flow of students in and out never ceases. Often our results reflect that student’s last school district in Texas. We do the best with the tools we have.

Supt. Stacey Cole promises to investigate why graduation rates are down. No doubt it results from myriad factors: mental health, uncertainty whether you will have a roof over your head, family demands for income, language difficulty, and legal residency status. The school tries to provide before- and after-school services. It is hiring more mental health counselors and social workers. Police track down truant students. Alternative education is provided for at-risk or troubled students. The Charter School with Iowa Central Community College helps students connect education with a career track to keep them in school.

As a result, our graduation rate is near the state average, which is exceptional given the circumstances.

We could do better if state aid to education kept pace with inflation. We could do better yet if state funds for English Language Learners tracked with students a couple years longer. It would be fantastic if we could renew federal aid for after-school programs that help young students read, and keep them out of trouble. We need more guidance counselors. We need more help with families in Even Start/Head Start. You can’t do that with grants drying up and state appropriations that for several years failed to keep pace with inflation.

We’re sure that Storm Lake will buckle down and do better. But how much better can you do with one arm tied behind your back? School board members personally look after immigrant students and advocate for them, and staff members are known to take students under their wing and foster them through high school and college. We could barely do more given our resources. And that is the real problem. We need to build a new early childhood education center, which ultimately has an impact on test scores and graduation rates, but it’s hard to swing on a beleaguered property tax base that the legislature threatens to freeze. The school sales tax is still on the shelf at the Capitol.

If we want to improve graduation rates, workforce competency and community stability, we must invest in education and not just talk about it. Iowa has not shown that education is the priority we claim it is.

Hollow threat

President Trump keeps threatening to send refugees to so-called “sanctuary cities” like Seattle or San Francisco. You know what the mayors of those places are saying? Bring them on. They say they need good help, they know how to deal with them and are ready for them, and that this is how you build a great world-class city in America. New York and Chicago were built by immigrants and embrace them.

Yet Trump won’t pull the trigger on his threat. He knows it will make Seattle look good and Trump look bad.

We hear that Iowa City is a sanctuary city (there is no legal definition for it). Iowa City is begging for help. New housing is going up everywhere. Des Moines is alleged to be a sanctuary city — the capital metro has never looked better or more prosperous, and sure could use help. Storm Lake is not a sanctuary city, but Tyson is always searching for hard workers. If we could get some infrastructure help from the state and feds like bigger cities do, we could build more housing and bigger schools for new neighbors who can build The City Beautiful into a brighter future.

That’s the truth of it. Immigration is helping places like Iowa City, Waterloo and Des Moines grow. Who wants to see Honduran refugees waving an American flag at the Star Spangled Spectacular on July 4? Not Donald Trump, apparently, or he would make good on his threat. So-called sanctuary cities are the pathways to the American Dream. That’s what the President is afraid of exposing by following through.