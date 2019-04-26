Improvements near for Times website

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

The Storm Lake Times has one of this area’s oldest websites, www.stormlake.com, established 20 years ago when the internet was still in its infancy.

We didn’t know exactly what to do with it — nobody did back in 1999 — but we knew it would become important. And it certainly has!

When www.stormlake.com began serving our readers, there were no mobile devices like cellphones and iPads. Everyone used computers to search the internet. So websites were designed only for large screen computer displays, with no idea that mobile devices would dominate digital information. There were cellphones in the late 1990s, but they could only make phone calls and they were about the size and weight of a brick.

The iPhone, which transformed our communication culture by adding graphics and the internet to our phones, didn’t show up on the scene until 2007 and it had an immediate impact on how we relate to one another. But it also presented challenges for websites, which looked good on computer displays but were too tiny to read on these new smartphones.

So we’re modernizing our website. It will be “scalable” in tech parlance. It basically means that stormlake.com will adjust itself to read easily no matter what device you’re using, be it desktop computer, iPad, iPhone or toaster oven.

The new website should go live within the next few days. The developers are tweaking it now. We don’t plan a fancy rollout, it will just show up one day and the world will keep rolling along.

Our website is one of the best-read in Buena Vista County. In March we had as many as 6,419 visits per day, with editorials, obituaries and sports the most popular topics. Most of our readers were from the United States, of course, but we also had visitors from United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria, Russia (Putin hacking us?), Czech Republic (must be wife Mary’s relatives), Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Netherlands, Australia, India, Brazil, Japan… and 95 other countries too numerous to mention!

While I’d like to think all the attention is a result of this column, Art’s winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2017 apparently had something to do with it.

While we are working to improve all areas of The Storm Lake Times, our bread and butter is still the print edition, and the paper still drives readership, circulation and advertising. As I noted in this column last week, researchers have shown that the printed page makes a bigger impact than digital. People remember news better if they read it on paper.

Many people — particularly older readers — still prefer the paper product. Every year we have delivery problems to snowbirds who move to Texas and Arizona for the winter. They call and tell us they didn’t get the paper for a month, then received three in one day. We offer to set them up with an online subscription but they decline. They want the printed paper — and I don’t blame them. Unfortunately, mail delivery to these southern states can be unreliable during the winter.

In the meantime, we’ll make it as easy as possible for people to follow The Times however you read it, on paper or online. And we welcome your suggestions on how we can improve your reading experience, no matter what format.