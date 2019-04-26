The image of Christ? Please!

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Oh, the burden of it. Steve King feels like the persecuted Christ, yet in Easter’s wake finds a certain peace there. So he testified to the Rev. Pinky Pierson at his Cherokee town hall meeting on Tuesday, who had told him: “My concern is how Christianity is really being persecuted. It is starting right here in the United States.”

That lit the flame of the reflection of King’s rebuke by the House, 422-1, on a cold January day, and how he was ignominiously stripped of his committee assignments as the scribes had framed him as a white supremacist for delivering sermons elevating the European and white culture over just about any other. Of course, King said, he was misquoted by The New York Times. (Disregard his previous remarks quoted faithfully over the past 20 years by the Sioux City Journal.)

“For all that I’ve been through — and it seems even strange for me to say it — but I am at a certain peace, and it is because of a lot of prayers for me.

“And, when I have to step down to the floor of the House of Representatives, and look up at those 400-some accusers, you know we just passed through Easter and Christ’s passion, and I have better insight into what He went through for us partly because of that experience,” he told the faithful.

Won’t you just stay and pray awhile with him? Must you stray or fall asleep or wonder what in Heaven’s name he is talking about?

How could you know? How could you feel his pain over losing his minority ag committee seat as he walked alone, shunned, through the Halls of Congress? Was that a stigmata he felt in his foot? No, just a pebble that rolled out of his ear and into his shoe.

King almost single-handedly has held back the flood of immigrants who bang at Sac City’s gates. He assured us that folks like him given a key by St. Peter will not have to bother with gays in Heaven. Or, we suppose, Mexican teens with those cantaloupe calves from hauling stash through the desert where they run like locusts. And he was there for the Highway 20 ribbon cutting at Holstein.

What does he get for it?

Two or three primary opponents. And they are raising money from his donors. Fickle. You can almost hear them in Sheldon: “Crucify him!” Those who endorsed him will say they barely knew him. Or they cannot recall him talking about the inferiority of cultures of color. As they warm their hands over the cellphone, an epiphany of their President locking down the border and locking kids in cages reminds them of true north. So in the end, King rises again.

Or, maybe he is just a messianic zealot who gets his hat handed to him by JD Scholten, the Democrat whose illusions of grandeur were once more properly placed on a minor-league pitching contract that never quite played out. He became a quick student of rural ways with senses of humor and humility, and developed quite a following along the way in his Winnebago camper. Scholten is certainly a better fit than someone so distracted by the cosmic weight of the universe on his mind. But there is that certain sort of peace in kookiness that must recommend King as he slouches toward Bethlehem.

This question will hurt

Interpreting judgments from US Supreme Court justice questions is an imprecise science. Yet it appears that the high court is poised, judging from this week’s questioning of attorneys, to allow Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to ask on the next Census form the citizenship status of every resident. Storm Lake has enough problems getting residents to respond to the Census, which determines how much money the city will receive in state and federal aid, and how our legislative districts will be drawn. It is of huge importance that everyone responds to the Census for Storm Lake’s and Buena Vista County’s and Iowa’s sake.

Count Public Safety Director Mark Prosser among those rightly worried that immigrants will not respond to the Census for fear of deportation over that question — even if the resident is here legally. He joins law enforcement executives from across the country opposed to the question for the fear it engenders, and the resulting difficulties that creates for the cop on the beat. Where our new neighbors come from, knocks on the door and government questions do not end well. That’s why they come here. And they want to stay, so they avoid answering questions. This will hurt Storm Lake. And yes, it will hurt California, a Democratic stronghold full of Latinos and Asians, and affect how much political power the Golden State will hold.

This is the government that Buena Vista County asked for.

It will mean less aid to be spent on parks or schools or cops. It means Storm Lake will get taxed but not fairly represented in Des Moines and Washington because we are undercounted. It might mean Iowa loses a Congressional seat because the only new residents in rural areas are mainly immigrant and afraid.

It’s a dishonest process that will deliver an inaccurate result, if the purpose of the Census is to accurately count everyone here. Residents should be suspicious that Census information could be used against them — the Trump Administration has proven it will break any standard, and the President himself has been documented asking aides to break the law. Politics being politics, the court is packed and the answer is probably predictable. We get the short end again.