House tied up in civil court action burns

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Officials investigate
The Storm Lake Fire Department and Iowa Fire Marshal are investigating a fire that ravaged a home on Hickory Lane Tuesday morning.
Public Safety Director Mark Prosser said investigators haven’t ruled any causes of the fire, which police observed at around 5 a.m. Tuesday at 721 Hickory Ln.
