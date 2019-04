Storm Lake St. Mary’s, Schaller St. Joseph and Early Sacred Heart Parishes have released their worship schedules for the Holy Week/Easter Masses. The public is welcome to attend any of the services. This information is available at www.stormlakecatholic.com on the home page.

