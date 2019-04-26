Hatch helps SC place second at Spirit Lake

Dawson Hatch was a double-winner and one relay team was victorious as Sioux Central finished second in the Spirit Lake Invitational track and field meet last Tuesday.

Spirit Lake won the meet with 155 points. Sioux Central scored 92.

Hatch won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 55.84 seconds and took first in the 3,200 meters in 10:27.8.

The 4x200 relay team of Jake Saunders, Teagan Pritchard, Jake Schomaker and Blake Cavanaugh finished first in a time of 1:37.1.