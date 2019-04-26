Habitat for Humanity aims to develop community of volunteerism

April 10 kicked off a new campaign in the Storm Lake Community. Habitat for Humanity of Buena Vista County is attempting to collect over 1,000 volunteer hours. The campaign is titled “A Shingle Act of Kindness,” and aims to encourage people to support Habitat for Humanity in Storm Lake by volunteering to help build the next home in Storm Lake this summer.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.