GoServe Global needs your help

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
GoServe Global, the disaster relief organization founded by Ken DeYoung of Laurens is assisting Iowa flood victims and welcomes your help.
“We work with local churches and faith-based organizations to aid families with the greatest need and then offer people, equipment, resources and the hope of Christ,” says Mary Graham of GoServe Global.
