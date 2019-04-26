Germany’s attack on Scapa Flow-Britain’s “Pearl Harbor” event

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Long before Pearl Harbor (12/7/1941) and half a world away, a German U-boat made a daring and well-executed raid on a supposedly safe harbor north of Scotland in the Ornley Islands on 10/14/1939. Britain had sunk some captured German WW1 ships to block most entrances and so they thought it was a safe harbor. But even so, most ships were sent to sea after German spy planes were seen scoping out the scene a few days earlier.

One ship luckless enough to be there was the 1914 battleship “Royal Oak” that was torpedoed and sunk quickly with 833 lives lost by U-47. In a way, this raid was also a bit like the American “Doolittle Raid” on Japan 4/18/1942, with a motive to take the war to the enemy and inflict a morale blow, here by Germany on England.

Ever since then, on the anniversary of the attack, on Oct. 14, 1939, Royal Navy divers fly the “Royal Ensign” from the capsized hull of the ship, still in place and called a “war grave” similar to how we left the Arizona intact as a memorial in Pearl Harbor, hence the parallel drawn here between the events.

One further note of interest, Britain stationed “boy soldiers” not yet 18, on that ship and after 126 of them were drowned, Britain stopped that practice from the public outcry. Of course, it took Pearl Harbor to bring the US into the war to stop Hitler and his “Axis” of evil..and the rest is history.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake